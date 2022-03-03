Museveni fulfills 2019 pledge to Kigezi Diocese

President Museveni has fulfilled his pledge of Shs250m to support Irish potato farming and microfinance development in Kigezi Anglican Diocese that covers the districts of Kabale, Rukiga and Rubanda.

This was revealed by Kigezi Diocese Bishop George Bagamuhunda during the 14th synod meeting that was held on Tuesday at the diocesan headquarters located on Rugarama Hill in Kabale Town.

“Our diocese has received Shs200m from President Museveni, which he promised us during his 2019 visit in Kabale District after we asked him to support the church with quality Irish potato seeds,” Rev Bagamuhunda revealed.

He added: “We have also received Shs50m from him to support our diocesan Sacco. We have already started working with Kachwekano Zonal Agriculture Research Centre on the modalities of preparing quality seeds that shall soon be distributed to our Christians.”

Bishop Bagamuhunda also announced that the planned consecration and enthronement of the bishop-elect, Rev Gaddie Akanjuna, has been rescheduled from June 26 to May 29.

On February 9, the House of Bishops elected Rev Akanjuna to replace Bishop Bagamuhunda who opted for early retirement because of bad health.

Synod nominees

During the same synod meeting, Bishop Bagamuhunda introduced six new bishop’s nominees of the synod that included the State minister of Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry), Mr David Bahati; Kabale Municipality deputy mayor Kedress Mutabazi, former Kabale District Council speaker Loy Zikampereza, Rubanda Town chairperson Norman Tushabe, Kabale assistant district health officer Paddy Mwesigye and Ms Ruth Katambira.

Speaking at the function, Mr Bahati asked synod members to promote unity and work harmoniously for the development of their diocese.

The minister also urged the synod members to mobilise and benefit from the Parish Development Model to fight household poverty by forming enterprises and the parish Saccos so as to access the Shs100m allocated to each parish starting the next financial year.