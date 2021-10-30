Museveni, his women big wigs running govt

President Museveni  engages some of the Covid-19 National Response Fund members during the handover of  282 double cabin pick-up trucks to chief administrative officers at Kololo Independence Grounds in Kampala on October 22. PHOTO/PPU

By  Isaac Mufumba

What you need to know:

  • The biggest talking point has been what the President hopes to achieve by appointing many women in Cabinet and deploying many others into key posts.

Uganda is ranked 10th among African countries with the highest proportion of seats held by women in Parliament (MPs). This means three in every 10 of Uganda’s MPs are women, representing 33 percent of all 529 legislators.

Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.