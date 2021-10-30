Museveni, his women big wigs running govt

Uganda is ranked 10th among African countries with the highest proportion of seats held by women in Parliament (MPs). This means three in every 10 of Uganda’s MPs are women, representing 33 percent of all 529 legislators.

Global business data platform Statista places Rwanda at the top, with 6 of every 10 of its MPs being women.

But this game of percentages does not tell the real numbers. For instance, Rwanda has 49 of its 80 MPs being women, while Uganda has 188 of its 529 MPs being female.

In Rwanda, 16 of its 30-member Cabinet are women, which means five of every 10 of its members of Cabinet are women, representing 55 per cent of the Cabinet.

This, according to UN Women, a United Nations agency dedicated to gender equality and empowerment of women, makes Rwanda one of only 14 countries in the world with half or 50 percent or more women in its Cabinet.

Powerful dockets

The UN agency says women remain underrepresented at all levels of decision-making worldwide and often hold offices without any real power. In the article, ‘Facts and figures: Women’s leadership and political participation’, published on its website, UN Women lists family, children, youth, elderly, gender equality, disabled and social affairs as some of the “powerless” dockets usually held by women.

But this observation is not true of Uganda, although only 35 out of its 82-member Cabinet are women.

In real terms, this means four of every 10 members of Uganda’s Cabinet are women, representing 43 percent.

But many of these women hold portfolios considered crucial to government or close to the President’s agenda for his sixth elective term in office.

For instance, the Office of the Prime Minister, which coordinates government business, is dominated by women, with 10 out of the 29 people serving as senior ministers.

The only exceptions are the office of Second Deputy Prime Minister, filled by Gen Moses Ali, and the Minister for Disaster Preparedness and Refugees, occupied by Mr Hilary Onek.

In contrast, the Prime Minister, the First and Third Deputy Prime Ministers, the Minister for General Duties and ministers for war-ravaged Northern Uganda, and Luweero, disadvantaged Bunyoro, and Karamoja sub-regions are all women.

A case in point is First Lady, Ms Janet Museveni, who oversees the Education and Sports docket, with an appropriation of Shs230.3 billion in the budget for this financial year.

Her docket is one the four biggest recipients of government funding. The other top three being Ministry of Defence, which received Shs1.2 trillion, Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development (Shs528.3b) and State House (Shs392.7b).

The Health ministry, which is at the forefront of the fight against Covid-19, is entirely in the hands of women.

Dr Jane Ruth Aceng is the minister while Ms Anifa Kawooya Bangirana and Ms Margaret Muhanga are State Ministers for General duties and Primary Healthcare, respectively.

The ministry, which has an appropriation of Shs118.5 billion under the budget, also has a female Permanent Secretary, Dr Diana Atwiine.

Other portfolios that are considered key and are in the hands of women are those of Lands, Housing and Urban Development; Energy and Mineral Development; Presidency; Gender, Labour and Social Development, and Science, Technology and Innovation.

Permanent secretaries

In July, Mr Museveni named a new team of Permanent Secretaries with 17 of the 35 being women.

Some of these women were entrusted with dockets considered both powerful and influential.

Ms Rosette Byengoma was retained in the Ministry of Defence and Veteran’s Affairs, Ms Dorcas Okalany in Lands and Housing and Urban Development, and Ms Catherine Bitarakwaate in the Ministry of Public Service.

Ms Lucy Nakyobe was named head of Public Service and Secretary to the Cabinet with Ms Deborah Katuramu as her deputy. Ms Jane Barekye was named State House Comptroller, while Ms Kate Lamaro was named PS in Education and Sports ministry, while Ms Geraldine Ssali assigned to Trade, Ms Irene Batebe at Energy and Information, and Dr Amina Zawedde to oversee Communication and Technology, another key plank in President Museveni’s fourth industrial revolution agenda.

In the Judiciary, 27 out of the 59 justices of the High Court are female, while five out of the 15 justices of the Court of Appeal are women.

The list includes former IGG Irene Mulyagonja, and the former chairperson of the Commission of Inquiry into land matters, Ms Catherine Bamugemereire.

Five out of the 10 justices of the Supreme Court are female. The list includes justices Esther Kisaakye, Stella Arach-Amoko, Faith Mwondha, Lillian Tibatemwa Ekirikubinza and Percy Night Tuhaise.

What is Museveni’s agenda?

The biggest talking point has been what Mr Museveni hopes to achieve by appointing so many women in Cabinet of “fishermen” and deploying many others into key positions as Permanent Secretaries, Inspector Generals of Government or retaining others as heads of some government agencies.

Ms Jessica Ababiku, the Adjumani District Woman MP (NRM), says the deployment of women was a result of pressure mounted by women activists.

“It is about our advocacy around affirmative action policy. That deployment is still under affirmative action programme, and we want gender parity. Our focus is 50 to 50,” Ms Ababiku said.

Agenda for 6th term

During his inauguration of the new Cabinet, Mr Museveni tasked Ms Nabanjja, his new Prime Ministe, and Ms Ms Jessica Alupo, his vice president, to take the lead in fighting corruption and ensure cohesion and service delivery.

Prof Sabiiti Makara, who teaches Political Science at Makerere University, says whereas one cannot rule out the fact that Mr Museveni was simply being the politician that he is, deploying women to give the impression that his government is democratic and inclusive in terms of social diversity, the deployment of women might, indeed, be aimed at ensuring delivery of services and fighting corruption.

“I think women are very devoted to their work and once they get an opportunity, they give it their all and really perform. Most of the women who have been in government have really performed very well. This might help the government achieve on service delivery,” Prof Makara says.

Corruption

There is a belief that Mr Museveni could have reached the conclusion that the fight against corruption will only be won with a woman in charge of it.

This, it is argued, explains why he appointed Ms Edith Nakalema to take charge of the State House Anti-Corruption Unit and later tapping Ms Betti Kamya as IGG and Ms Patricia Achan Okiria as her deputy.

But Ms Ababiku dismisses the argument.

“I think integrity is beyond gender. I don’t think their appointments are pegged to gender,” Ms Ababiku says.

But Prof Makara says women are deemed to be less corrupt than men, which could put them in good stead to lead the fight against corruption.

“I think the President believes that women are less corrupt than men and I think circumstantial evidence suggests so because we have not seen many women being charged with corruption. So it possible that women are less corrupt than men,” Prof Makara says.

Should women celebrate?

Ms Cissy Kagaba of the Anti-Corruption Coalition, says there is no cause for celebration, which should be saved for when an evaluation of their performance is done.

“Having many more women shouldn’t be something to celebrate. We can only celebrate if we see there is a big difference from the men. We can only celebrate when we see that things are better, there is improved service delivery. That is what the ordinary Ugandan would want to see,” Ms Kagaba says.

Quantity versus quality

The vice chairperson of the Opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC), Ms Proscovia Salaamu Musumba, does not believe that the army of women in government will deliver.

She says Ugandans have been given a raw deal – ending with a big quantity of women in government at a time when what the country needs more is quality women.

Ms Musumba argues that some of the appointments seemed to have been designed to ridicule the former occupants of some of those offices.

“After (Dr Ruhakana) Rugunda can his replacement be comparable? Who is the Vice President Jessica equal to in the region? Who they will sit with at table with mutual respect and mutual understanding of global outlook and do business?” Ms Musumba asks.

She says it would appear that the deployments were made for purposes of achieving something which (Ugandans) should be looking out for. In the circumstances, she says, it is not likely that the team will deliver on anything.

The chairperson of the Equal Opportunities Commission, Ms Safia Nalule Jjuko, is more optimistic than Ms Musumba.

“When Ms Nabbanja was appointed Prime Minister, everyone said she will not manage, but don’t you see her managing? She is managing in her own way. People like to listen to people who speak big words and in an international way, but those big words will not transform the lives of Ugandans at the grassroots. You might need somebody who appreciates grassroots issues and maybe who also speaks like a grassroots person to transform this world,” Ms Jjuuko says.

