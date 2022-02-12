Museveni in Congo for talks with President Sassou Nguesso
President Museveni is in the Central town of Oyo-Ollombo in the Cuvette Region in the Republic of Congo. He visited the country on a working visit at the invitation of his counterpart of the Republic of Congo President Denis Sassou Nguesso.
In a press statement, issued by the Presidential Press office, Museveni was received by his Congolese counterpart; Denis Sassou Nguesso at Oyo-Ollombo International Airport.
“The two leaders later held a bilateral meeting at the President Sassou Nguesso’s official residence in Oyo-Ollombo ahead of their formal delegations meeting on Saturday,” the brief press release reads in part without elaborating what was discussed in yesterday’s meeting or what will be discussed today.
