Museveni in South Africa

President Museveni flew to South Africa on Tuesday for a one-day state visit during which he will meet his South African counterpart, Cyril Ramaphosa at The Union Buildings, and witness the signing of several bilateral agreements, among other engagements.

“The President was received at the Waterloof Airbase by Mr Lindiwe Daphney Zulu, South Africa's Minister of Social Development; Uganda's Foreign Affairs Minister, Jeje Odongo and Uganda's High Commissioner to South Africa, Paul Amoru, among others. Both Presidents will address a Press Conference at the Union Building and shortly after President Museveni will leave for Freedom Park where the history of the heroes that fought against Apartheid and for the Independence of South Africa is showcased,” a Tuesday statement issued by Mr Museveni’s press team read in part.

"I have arrived in Pretoria, South Africa for a State visit at the invitation of my brother H.E Cyril Ramaphosa. During this visit, we shall consolidate bilateral relations between the two countries and hold discussions on political, economic, regional and international issues," Mr Museveni tweeted moments after arriving in Pretoria.

Mr Museveni and Mr Ramaphosa will thereafter address the Business Forum of Entrepreneurs from Uganda and South Africa at the Gallagher Convention Centre, Midrand.

The forum is being attended, among others; by several Ministers and Members of Parliament from Uganda. Later, in the evening President Ramaphosa will host his guest to a State Dinner at Sefako Makgatho Presidential Guest House. On March 1, 2023, President Museveni will hold several business engagements before departure.

Uganda is South Africa’s 15th-largest trading partner in Africa and the second largest in East Africa, according to South African government figures.

Between 2017 and 2021 total trade between the two countries reached a peak of $162 million.