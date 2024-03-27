Museveni launches Uganda's first Islamic Banking Institution

President Yoweri Museveni Wednesday launched Salaam Bank Ltd, Uganda's first-ever licensed Islamic Banking institution.

Islamic banking is a form of banking based on Islamic principles. Basically, in Islamic banking, it is not allowed to pay and receive interest but rather on profit sharing. Islamic banks focus on generating returns on investments through investment tools that are “Sharia” compliant.

"I encourage you to fight poverty and create wealth. There are four ways through which a person can fight poverty. The first sector is commercial agriculture, then manufacturing, the third sector is services like transport, hotels, among others and finally ICT," the president said during Ramathan dua prayers at Kololo Ceremonial Grounds.

He however noted that all those avenues need capital which is why the government has been coming up with several interventions like Entandikwa, NAADS, Operation Wealth Creation, Emyooga and Parish Development Model (PDM) to enable Ugandans to get the necessary start-up capital.

"These were in the form of grants and it had nothing to do with riba (interest). The riba issue came into place recently when we launched the Parish Development Model," Mr Museveni said.

He however assured Muslims that in the near future he will have a meeting with their leaders so that they discuss PDM and riba and see how Muslims can benefit from the program without any limitations.

"If you convince me that the PDM and Emyooga money have some contradictions as per the Islamic teachings, then I will find a way to send your money directly to this Salaam Bank."

President Museveni further said as the NRM, they don't believe in discrimination and they serve all Ugandans equally irrespective of their religions or tribes. He said such attribution has enabled the country to develop socially and economically.

"When the Islamic University in Uganda was beginning, some people were against it. I said no, leave it to operate. Now, it has produced so many graduates of different professions including non-Muslims. When they told me about Islamic banking, I told them I had no problem with it. I said we should let them operate and that is why we have Salaam Bank now," he noted.

He assured the bank of support to smoothly run their operations in the country.

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation of Djibouti who led the Djiboutian delegation to Uganda, Mr Mahmoud Ali Youssouf, extended warm greetings of the President of Djibouti, Mr Ismaïl Omar Guelleh to President Museveni.

He underscored the inspiring ambition of the Salaam Group to broaden the scope of its activities all over the continent including Uganda which he said has a safe and solid financial institution.

The ONC Manager, Hajjat Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo thanked President Museveni for loving and always supporting Muslims in the country.

The Wakiso District Kadhi, Sheikh Erias Kigozi who spoke on behalf of Muslims, thanked President Museveni for being a hero, a patriot, a parent and a visionary leader with a mission and an ambition.

"We thank you for being a good leader who thought of us Muslims and made it possible for us to have our own bank in line with the Sharia law," he said.

The Board Chairman of Salaam Bank, Mr Ibrahim M. Abdirahman informed the President that he signed the Islamic bank regulations into law at a time when the Islamic community really needed it.

"The licence for Salaam Bank was handed over to us on September 8, 2023. We sincerely thank you for supporting us wholeheartedly. The establishment of an Islamic Bank marks a significant milestone in Uganda's journey towards economic empowerment and inclusive financial growth," he said.

In September last year, the Bank of Uganda granted its first Islamic banking license to Salaam Bank Uganda Ltd, a subsidiary of a Djibouti-based bank after Parliament passed legislation to authorize Islamic banking, which President Museveni signed into law in August 2023.