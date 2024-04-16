Museveni mourns Aliker, grants him official burial 

Dr Aliker and his wife Camille at the launch of his autobiography at Kampala Serena Hotel in 2018. President Museveni has ordered that Dr Martin Jerome Aliker be accorded official funeral/burial amid glowing tributes for the former astute entrepreneur and politician who chaired boards of several blue chip companies. Photo/File

By  Andrew Bagala

What you need to know:

  • Dr Aliker was a long-time chair of the Board of Monitor Publications Ltd, publisher of the Daily Monitor newspaper.