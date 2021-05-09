By Milton Bandiho More by this Author

Museveni mourns Bushenyi Maths teacher Daniel Maranga

BUSHENYI. President Museveni has described educationist Daniel Maranga, who died aged 84, as a patriot who made a tremendous contribution to towards developing Bushenyi District.

Maranga, the father of Igara East Member of Parliament Micheal Mawanda died of prostate cancer on Tuesday.

In a message delivered by the Minister of General Duties in the Office of the Prime Minister, Ms Mary Karooro Okurut, the President said the late Maranga was an ardent National Resistance Movement (NRM) supporter who loved his country.

Mr Museveni called upon the public to continue observing Covid-19 standard operating procedures to curb the spread of the disease.

“The world currently is experiencing a new wave of Covid-19 of which Uganda has registered more than 70 patients. The first wave of Covid-19 was affecting people of 50 years and above but this new variant affects all including the children and sometimes does not present symptoms, so I urge you to stay safe,” the President said.

He contributed Shs10m towards the burial expenses.

Former Security minister in Milton Obote’s government Chris Rwakasisi, who studied with the late Maranga, described him as a good mathematician and a family man.

“Maranga was my best friend since our school days. He was good at mathematics but I was better in English. I learnt one thing from him which is to love my family and on that line, he was able to bring up his children in the right way,” Mr Rwakasisi said.

Mr Mawanda said his father was a loving and God-fearing man who cared much about education.

“Our father was strict, especially when it came to education and religion. He loved education, God and brought us all closer to Church. We will miss him”.

The Bishop of West Ankole Diocese Johnson Twinomujuni, who led the funeral service, advised people to love one another despite their political, religious and tribal affiliations.

“At the time of death God reminds us that we are one person, stop hating each other because you belong to different parties. Have you ever seen a hospital that treats Muslims only? ” Bishop Twinomujuni said.

He is survived by a widow Ms Theodora Kamatenesi and 11 children.



Background

The late Maranga was born on December 10, 1937 in Mwengura Village in Bushenyi District.

He attended Mwengura Primary School, Bugingi Primary School and Kabwohe Primary School and later joined Bishop Stuart Primary Teachers’ College in Mbarara.