Museveni mourns ex-Luweero district chairman Nsereko

President Museveni has praised the fallen former Luweero District LC5 Chairman Deo Nsereko Kayiwa for dedicated services to the country.

In his condolence message delivered for him by Transport Minister Gen Edward Katumba Wamala, Museveni said Nsereko's record in serving Uganda with humility and self-sacrifice is undisputable.

“Nsereko has served his country with humility and dedication without being selfish. He remained true to his works as he served,” the message indicated.

Gen Katumba pointed out Nsereko’s efforts in rolling out the Palm Oil project in Kalangala where the deceased formally served as Resident District Commissioner (RDC).

“Nsereko did not only support the project but became part of the people of Kalangala by encouraging many other projects to boost their livelihoods,” Gen Wamala noted.

Major Martha Asiimwe, the Commissioner in charge of the RDCs in the Office of the President represented Presidency Milly Babalanda at the funeral.

“We all remember in 1994 when Nsereko stood up in support of the decentralization system against the federal system of governance. He took the leadership of the greater Luweero, Nakaseke, Nakasongola which was by then still under rehabilitation,” she said.

In 1996 Nsereko was on the NRM campaign committee which comprised greater Mukono and greater Luweero to mobilize votes for President Museveni with results of over 70 percent, Major Asiimwe told hundreds of mourners on Tuesday.

About Nsereko

Deo Nsereko Kayiwa was the second LC5 chairperson for the original Luweero that also comprised Nakaseke and Nakasongola.

After leaving office, Nsereko was in 2001 appointed RDC where he served in more than five districts respectively. In March 2016, he was appointed Senior Presidential Advisor, Political Affairs in charge of Luweero and Nakaseke area.