Prime

Museveni narrates first encounter with HIV/Aids

President Museveni speaks during the commemoration of the World Aids Day at Kololo Independece Grounds in Kampala December 1, 2021. PHOTO/PPU

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The President said he called Dr Sam Okware who was then heading the National Aids Control Programme at the Ministry of Health and interrogated him on conflicting accounts of how the virus spreads. 

Uganda yesterday commemorated the World Aids Day, approximately four decades since the first case was discovered in Rakai District in central region.
President Museveni, who officiated at the national commemoration held in Kampala, said his first encounter with Aids was around 1983 when they were in the bush fighting. He took over power in 1986.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.