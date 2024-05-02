Museveni orders employers to hire on permanent basis

President Yoweri Kaguta Museveni on May 1 demanded that companies recruit employees on a permanent rather than a temporary basis. If this declaration is carried out, it will impose mandatory employment contracts and set working conditions.

“Some employers are not Christians, instead of using permanent labour, they are using casual laborers,” he said, adding, “Even if I am getting a low salary because we are still sorting the issues of electricity, I should be permanent, not casual; coming today and coming tomorrow. That one (hiring employees on permanent basis), I am going to insist on it,” President Museveni was speaking at the national celebrations of the International Labour Day in the western Fort Portal City.

He directed the State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations, Ms Esther Anyakun, who represented her senior Ms Betty Amongi, who was reported to be on official duty in Azerbaijan, to ensure the employment status for workers is regularised to prevent employers from exploiting qualified people by hiring them eternally on temporary terms.

The President’s views dovetail with the spirit of the Employment (Amendment) Bill, 2022, which Parliament passed on May 24, last year, in which lawmakers provided that a casual labourer hired uninterrupted for six or months would automatically become a contracted permanent staff of the employer.

It is unclear if the President has signed the legislation, although the legal timeline within which he was to assent to or return the Act to Parliament for reconsideration, has lapsed.

President Museveni speaks at the function.

The Employment (Amendment) Act, 2022, which revises and strengthens provisions in the mother Act of 2006, largely regulates the working terms and safeguards in the recruitment, remuneration and working conditions for domestic workers and other casual employees.

Its objective is to operationalise Article 40 of the Constitution, and it, among others, provides for compulsory registration and licensing of recruitment agencies for domestic workers and non-manual labourers, determine a formula for computing their severance package and safeguards against sexual harassment and other forms of exploitation and maltreatment at work.

During debate on the legislation, Gender and Labour Minister Betty Amongi, accused some employers of abusing rights of workers by offering them unfavourable terms, including making them to work for durations of regular employment or longer while not signing them up as staff.

This, she argued, denies them benefits such as National Social Security Fund (NSSF) contributions.

Members of the Parliament at the time threw out a proposal to extend maternity leave from three months to 90 working days following Attorney General Kiryowa Kiwanuka’s counsel that it would be unfair for employers to pay salary to an employee who is away and not working for one-quarter of a year.

At yesterday’s celebrations at Mukabura Playground in Fort Portal City under the theme, “Improving access to labour justice: A prerequisite for increased productivity, President Museveni dismissed concerns about staggering unemployment in the country, arguing that Uganda has countless opportunities but the problem is “lack of vision” on the part of leaders and wrong attitude of job seekers.

“All those children who are going to work [in] Arab countries, they should not be going there. What are they going to do there? They should be here instead,” Mr Museveni said, referring to young Ugandans taking flight by the droves to enlist as domestic workers and guards in the Middle East.

President Museveni (centre in white shirt), accompanied by Vice President Jessica Alupo (right) and Deputy Speaker of Parliament Thomas Tayebya (behind Museveni) inspect a stall during the celebrations on May 1, 2024.

He asked Ugandans to desist from simply seeking employment and instead focus on wealth creation through the use of the four-acre model for different profitable enterprises

In a rejoinder to a matter raised in a memorandum by the National Organisation of Trade Unions (Notu) about the well-off snatching stalls meant for vendors in government-upgraded markets in different parts of the country, Mr Museveni directed Vice President Jessica Alupo, who was present at the event, to engage with the Ministry of Local Government and take appropriate action.

He downplayed concerns raised by tea farmers mainly in Tooro sub-region about plunged prices and collapse of tea factories, categorising the cash crop as low-value which farmers should substitute with coffee, piggery, fish farming, fruit-growing, dairy, and poultry.

“This is what I recommended in writing,” he noted, suggesting that the tea growers would not have been in turbulence had they heeded his advice.

The President tasked government officials and other stakeholders to ensure provision of low-cost electricity, transportation and credit through a recapitalised Uganda Development Bank in order to spur the country’s economic progress.

UPDF soldiers perform the goose step during the celebrations on May 1, 2024.

Civilians awarded medals

