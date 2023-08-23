Museveni orders pay rise for science head teachers

Students in a Biology practical class. President Museveni has directed the Ministry of Public Services to increase the salaries of secondary school head teachers and deputies who specialise in Sciences. Photo/File

By  Damali Mukhaye

  • The school heads, who petitioned the government, stated that they were having a difficult time leading staff who were earning twice as much as they were.

President Museveni has directed the Ministry of Public Services to increase the salaries of secondary school head teachers and deputies who specialise in Sciences.

In a July 1 letter addressed to Public Service minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa, Mr Museveni said he had received a letter from the Minister of Education and Sports stating that the salaries of head and deputy teachers had not been enhanced.

“I have received a letter from the First Lady and Minister of Education informing me that Science teachers who are head teachers and deputy head teachers are being penalised for holding those appointments,” Mr Museveni said.

