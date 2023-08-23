Museveni orders pay rise for science head teachers

President Museveni has directed the Ministry of Public Services to increase the salaries of secondary school head teachers and deputies who specialise in Sciences.

In a July 1 letter addressed to Public Service minister Wilson Muruli Mukasa, Mr Museveni said he had received a letter from the Minister of Education and Sports stating that the salaries of head and deputy teachers had not been enhanced.

“I have received a letter from the First Lady and Minister of Education informing me that Science teachers who are head teachers and deputy head teachers are being penalised for holding those appointments,” Mr Museveni said.

The President’s choice of words could mean many things but in the context of his government’s stance on Sciences, the head of state appears to infer that since all Science teachers had had their salaries improved, it should have been the same with head teachers and deputies qualified to teach Sciences.

“This is completely irrational,” Mr Museveni said of the anomaly.

“Once a Science teacher, always a Science teacher. They should be paid as such until the government has enough funds to pay all teachers well, and then we can revisit the rank of head teacher.”

Efforts to increase salaries of Science teachers began in 2017 after President Museveni revealed his plans to do so with immediate effect.

During the teachers’ retreat at the State House in 2017, he promised to increase the salaries of Science teachers. However, his directive was only implemented in 2021.

The 300 percent pay rise resulted in a graduate and Grade V teachers’ pay increase to Shs4 million and Shs3m, up from Shs1.1m and Shs796,000 respectively.

This not only led to frustrations from the Arts teachers but also among the head and deputy head teachers who were left out.

The school heads, who petitioned the government, stated that they were having a difficult time leading staff who were earning twice as much as they were.

Mr Aron Mugaiga, general secretary of the Uganda Professional Science Teachers Union (UPSTU), commended President Museveni for enhancing the salaries of the Science school heads.

“Heads of institutions had been receiving old salaries after the government failed to enhance their salaries in 2021. We have been fighting against this inequality, and we are grateful that our prayers have been answered,” Mr Mugaiga said.

According to him, when the government increased salaries of science teachers, all heads of other institutions (diploma and certificate) saw their salaries rise from Shs2.3 million to 6.5 million, and for deputy head teachers, it rose from Shs1.7 million to 4.5 million.

The Chairperson of the Head Teachers’ Association in Uganda, Mr Augustine Mugabo, expressed hope that this would be implemented.

“I pray that this is implemented because President Museveni stated he would address one issue and then move on to others. Since he is finalising the salaries for Science teachers, we are waiting for him to address the arts teachers next,” Mr Mugabo said.

Mr Muruli stated that the President’s directive is being worked on.

“The technical team has reviewed it and is coming up with the required budget. We are currently seeking the funds to ensure that this is rolled out,” Mr Muruli said in a telephone interview.

When asked about the required amount, he mentioned that he was out of the office and referred us to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service.

Ms Catherine Bitarakwate did not answer our calls by press time.