Museveni pledges to support fish farming

President Museveni has pledged to support aquaculture in the country and also continue engaging fishing communities on better fishing methods to ensure sustainable use of water bodies.

The President said the fisheries sub-sector contributes four percent to the national Gross Domestic Product (GDP) and is the second largest export product for Uganda after coffee.

His remarks were contained in his speech delivered by Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja during belated celebrations to mark the World Fisheries Day in Serere District last Friday.

The day was marked under the theme, ‘Promoting fish farming for improved household incomes.’

Mr Museveni said Uganda produces 570,000 metric tonnes of fish annually, of which 120,000 tonnes come from fish farming that earns the country close to Shs800b.

“Government is already supporting cage farming, and directly supporting those doing fish farming in the swamps,” the President’s speech reads in part. Ms Hellen Adoa, the State minister for Fisheries, said increased production and consumption of fish products has a critical contribution to food security, nutrition and economic growth.

The minister added that the construction of two large scale aqua parks in Apac and Kalangala are ongoing. She said each will have a fish grow out facility, a hatchery, feed store and ice plant.

Ms Adoa said site studies are ongoing to identify and map wetlands in all regions of Uganda for development of more fish ponds in the form of community based aquaculture parks, which will be handed to organised community groups.

She said the World Fisheries Day reminds the world of environmental sustainability adaptation, climate change and pollution mitigation.