Museveni rallies religious leaders to promote agriculture

President Museveni has urged religious leaders to prioritise the fight against poverty among followers.

The President made the appeal during Golden Jubilee celebrations of Bunyoro Kitara Diocese in Hoima District at the weekend. Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja represented him.

“Families should utilise the available land to initiate commercial farming. The NRM government’s mission is to enhance the pace of socio-economic development through implementing far-reaching changes in the livelihoods of the people by transforming the economy,” Mr Museveni said in a speech.

The President urged leaders to embrace the Parish Development Model that is aimed at integrating 3.5 million households in the subsistence sector into the money economy.

He commended the Church for fostering citizens’ morals and urged the leadership to continue the fight against corruption and encourage the people to be whistleblowers of such vices.

The President also commended the diocese for setting up projects to benefit the Church and the community.

“The Church in Uganda is credited for the great contribution in the provision of socio-economic services such as health, education, works of charity, poverty alleviation and income generating projects, relief services, peace building initiative efforts,” Mr Museveni said.

He pledged continuous support to the church to synergise the development of the nation.

“I call upon the Church to continue sowing the seeds of love, unity, discipline, sacrifice, hard work, integrity, and patriotism among the people. This is the backbone of the gospel of Jesus Christ because we are all co-workers with Christ as the scriptures say,” Mr Museveni said.

The kingdom prime minister, Mr Andrew Byakutaga, hailed the Church and government for promoting peace, unity, and hard work.

“It is on this basis that the kingdom has initiated programmes in education, skilling the youth, preservation of culture and enhancing household incomes,” he said.

In his sermon, the Archbishop Stephen Kaziimba Mugalu urged Christians to support their religious leaders to live decent and dignified lives.

He urged all churches to demarcate church land, plant trees and process titles to fight land grabbing.

“Unfortunately, some of the land grabbers are members of the church but they have not yet reformed,” Archbishop Kaziimba said.

He also urged all religious leaders to fight homosexuality.

“Let us stick to preaching the gospel of Christ and promoting morality. Church of Uganda does not support homosexuality that is being promoted by some liberals,” he said.