Museveni receives new Russian envoy

The ambassador of the Russian Federation, Mr Vladlen Semivolos meets President Museveni at State House yesterday. PHOTO |PPU

By  Damali Mukhaye

  • Uganda and Russia maintain a long history of cooperation in the fields of defence, education, energy, culture, trade and investment.

The newly accredited ambassador of the Russian Federation, Mr Vladlen Semivolos, yesterday presented his credentials to President Museveni at State House in Entebbe.

