Museveni receives new Russian envoy

The newly accredited ambassador of the Russian Federation, Mr Vladlen Semivolos, yesterday presented his credentials to President Museveni at State House in Entebbe.

While receiving Mr Semivolos, President Museveni recounted that the relationship between Africa and the Soviet Union started immediately after the communist revolution in 1917.

“Since that time Africa has been working with the Soviet Union. Uganda has been working with Moscow since its independence in 1962,”President Museveni said.

Mr Semivolos revealed that a business delegation from Russia is set to visit Uganda to discuss available business opportunities in the country.

He said Russia has cordial bilateral cooperation with Uganda and is willing to foster more development partnerships.

“By next year, a Russian business association will visit Uganda to establish areas of investment, especially in coffee trade, Information Technology and security,” Mr Semivolos said.

Mr Semivolos was accompanied by the Chargé d’Affaires, Mr Evgeny Kalashnikov.

The Uganda delegation was led by President Museveni. The ceremony was attended by the minister of Foreign Affairs, Gen Jeje Odongo and other officials.

Uganda and Russia maintain a long history of cooperation in the fields of defence, education, energy, culture, trade and investment.

Uganda’s bilateral trade with Russia has doubled over the last decade, from $30m (Shs106.8b) in 2009 to more than $74m (Shs263.6b) by the end of 2018.