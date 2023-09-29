Museveni, Ugandans applaud Afcon 2027 bid

President Museveni has joined the sports fraternity to welcome Uganda’s successful bid to host the African Cup of Nations 2027 in concert with Kenya and Tanzania after edging Botswana, Egypt and Senegal.

In a statement posted on his social media handle on X, formerly Twitter, President Museveni extended his gratitude to the successful ‘Pamoja’ bid.

“Yesterday, I got the good news that the joint bid by Kenya, Tanzania and Uganda to host the 2027 Afcon games had succeeded. Congratulations to everybody. In particular, I congratulate and thank their Excellencies Suluhu Samia and Williams Ruto for promptly agreeing to bid for the hosting with us.” Mr Museveni said.

He applauded the Pan-African spirit exhibited in the pursuit of the Pamoja bid and urged the East African Community (EAC) to extend the same spirit and zeal to other areas of inter-state relations in order to achieve greater milestones as a region.

“I congratulate the Ministry of Education and Sports and the national football bodies for spearheading the effort and the Deputy Speaker who was on the ground in Cairo,” Mr Museveni added.

A thread of congratulatory messages has been received from different corners of the country to commemorate the decision by the Confederation of African Football (CAF) president Mr Patrice Motsepe, which acknowledged Uganda as host of the African Cup of Nations 2027 along with Kenya and Tanzania.

The Minister of Education and Sports, Ms Janet Museveni, said: “…This is a great milestone in fostering the spirit of cooperation among our countries as the EAC.”

Mr Mark Ssali, an avid sports lover, said: “This will be a great opportunity for Uganda to exploit different areas like sports infrastructure... tourism and local sport.”

Mr Ssali believes that the four-year period is relatively enough for the organisers and the national team to prepare.

Mr Mujib Kasule, the director at Proline Football Club, said AFCON 2027 will also boost sports-related ventures.

Mr Geofrey Kayemba Solo, the Member of Parliament for Bukomansimbi and Shadow minister of Sports, said winning the bid to co-host AFCON 2027 was a blessing and a wake-up call to the government to build sports facilities.

Mr Kayemba, however, said this might be another opportunity for corrupt individuals to embezzle funds, if unchecked.

Sumim Namaganda, communication specialist

This is our chance to showcase our country. The socio-economic benefits such as jobs and foreign direct investment. However, we must prepare, prioritise and focus on the core sectors that will play a pivotal role in this agenda.

Samuel Anthony, Business consultant

I am not a football fan but we have to develop our capacity to handle such games by upgrading stadia like Namboole stadium and also build a few more. Uganda Cranes should also get a new coach.

Adiam Negash, a diplomat, foreign relations expert

This is an opportunity for Africans to gather together around sports we have been gathering because of economics and politics but let’s start thinking of gathering around African culture.

Richard Kemboi, Kenyan and sports lover

Kenyans can now use it for dialogue and bring peace at home because football unites people. That’s why President Museveni is the king of peace in the region because of such developments.

Etsegenet Bezabih Yimenu, Ethiopian ambassador