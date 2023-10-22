Museveni wants police, civilians involved in hunting tourists’ killers

President Yoweri Museveni has tasked Uganda Peoples Defence Force (UPDF) to involve the local police and civilians in the hunt for ADF terrorists who killed two foreign tourists and their Ugandan driver before they set their van a blaze on Tuesday evening.

President Museveni said that the hunt for the group of five people [terrorists] that burnt a cargo lorry in Kasese and killed tourists in Queen Elizabeth National Park is still ongoing in the area to the left of Bweera- Kikoroongo Road.

“The UPDF should involve the Police and the Wanainchi [civilians] to hunt for these groups, running from Congo,” Gen Museveni said on October 21 via X (formerly Twitter) post.

“They are no longer a military problem,. They are; police, popular vigilance and anti-terrorism efforts. We are destroying their base in Congo,” he added.

On Wednesday, the UPDF embarked on a shoot to kill hunt for the terrorists who killed a newly wed tourist couple at Queen Elizabeth National Park. President Museveni termed the killing a ‘cowardly act’ before he vowed to make the assailants pay with their own 'wretched lives.'

Meanwhile, the President also lauded the UPDF for a successful attack on the ADF terrorist base in Congo in which one of their major camps was destroyed.

“This is to inform you that today, October 21, 2023, we paid a serious visit to the ADF terrorists in Congo. Our gunships attacked a big camp of these criminals, 60kms from the border, Ntoroko side. The attack was devastating because it was a clear target and the reconnaissance plane was monitoring from the air,” Gen Museveni posted on his X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday.