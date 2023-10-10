Museveni warns leaders over rustling

President Museveni has promised to take action against leaders in Acholi and Karamoja sub-regions whom he has accused of running cattle-rustling cartels.



Mr Museveni gave notice of his intentions while speaking at national celebrations to mark Uganda’s 61st Independence Day held in Kitgum Municipality yesterday.



His warning comes against the backdrop of prevailing post-LRA insurgency insecurity in parts of northern Uganda which continue to suffer armed cattle rustling at the hands of suspected Karimojong warriors.



The President said he has received security reports from the army’s 5th and 3rd Divisions in Achol Pii (Acholi) and Moroto (Karamoja), detailing how some local leaders were involved in cattle rustling.



He revealed his dismay at being told by the 3rd Division commander, Maj Gen Don Nabasa, that a district leader who was said to be involved in rustling was only cautioned and freed.



“What I found out is that some of your leaders are involved in stealing cows, I have the report here, and I will have to come in myself. In the 3rd Division, there was a whole LC5 chairman of Amudat district who was involved in raiding animals,” the President said, without naming the individual.



Also, the President revealed, a councillor in one of the sub-counties of Agago district gave intelligence to soldiers of Karimojong origin on where cows were being kept.



At the ceremony, Brig Keith Katungi, the UPDF 5th Division commander, said one councillor was been imprisoned. “The councillor was from Agago and he connived with our soldiers. We recovered seven cows and they undeclared the number of cows and we had to charge that councillor together with the soldiers,” he said.



Recently, Brig Katungi decried the compromising of area security due to connivance between community members and the raiders.



“The information we get from the phones [recovered from rustlers] points to our local collaborators. It has also pointed to some security people whom we have arrested, the information has also pointed to some big businessmen who have been taking these cows to Kampala, Brig. Katungi added.



Yesterday’s celebrations were held under the theme: Sustaining a united and progressive nation: Taking charge of our future as a free nation.



The President used the occasion to criticise African leaders who remain lukewarm to the idea regional trade.



“When I am a farmer or manufacturer, where do I see my product? We, the wealth creators, need integration. Today, you go to Kenya, they stop you, the following day they open, while in Burundi they block you again. That is why we are not moving forward,” he said.



On a positive note, President Museveni observed that the government’s decision to set up regional knowledge and skilling centres is reaping reward, including the development of Uganda’s first locally made farm truck which he commissioned yesterday.



“These knowledge and skilling centres for Uganda have created world class scientists, some of whom are here, now you can see the fruits of our emphasis on sciences,” Mr Museveni said.



“You remember some years ago, we guided you to emphasise the teaching of science in schools and universities. Now you can see our young people, there is nothing they cannot do, you saw the car I commissioned here, and it is made by our own, here.”



The three-wheeled vehicle known as Bingwa was built to transport farm produce, generate electricity and pump water, according to the Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation. It is said to be powered by a 0.8-litre two-stroke engine, designed to transport 1,000 kilogrammes of goods, pump 6,000 litres of water per hour for irrigation, and generate six kilowatts of electricity every hour. The truck was built by a group of young innovators based in Kibuye, Kampala under Kevoton Motions Engineering Ltd.



Mr Rogers Mubiru, a Senior Two dropout who was introduced as the lead designer of the vehicle.



“The journey of making that car was started long ago in 1998. The engine of the truck is locally made in Uganda and the vehicle is made here in Uganda and the knowledge and manpower are 100 per cent Ugandan,” Mr Mubiru said.



Mr Cosmas Mwikirize, the superintendent of Industrial Value Chain Development at the Science, Innovation and Technology secretariat said Kevoton Motions Ltd was supported by Uganda’s Kiira Motors Ltd.



“[Kiira Motors] has incubated Kevoton Motions Ltd that has given us that vehicle today,” Mr Mwikirize said.



He said Kiira Motors Ltd also trained the innovators on basic engineering communications, and computer applications to enable them translate their ideas into engineering solutions to society problems.



Earlier in the day President Museveni launched the new Kitgum Central Market being built under the second phase of the Market and Agricultural Trade Improvement programme, with funding from the African Development Bank.