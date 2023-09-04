Museveni warns politicians against fueling Apaa conflict

President Museveni has warned politicians against propagating conflicts between the Madi and the Acholi communities living in the contested Apaa land.

The President was reacting to concerns raised by the State Minister for Northern Uganda, Ms Grace Freedom Kwiyucwiny, on recent clashes on the contested land.

Mr Museveni said political leaders are contributing to the suffering of the people living in Apaa.

“That issue of Apaa is a simple issue, already addressed by our Constitution. The Constitution says that we respect the colonial borders, both on the border with Uganda and other countries and internally, so that is point number one,” Mr Museveni said during the closing ceremony of a four-day gospel crusade.

The event was organised by the first daughter, Pr Patience Rwabwogo of the Covenant Nations Church, at Kaunda Grounds in Gulu City at the weekend.

“So this issue of Apaa, Apaa, especially political leaders who misguide people; I said what are you quarrelling for? The maps are there, we shall be going to find where Apaa is, according to the colonial maps,” he added.

Mr Museveni further revealed that it does not matter where Apaa is located, whether in Madi or Acholi, but Ugandans can live anywhere and you do not have to live in one district only as a tribe.

Probe

The President recently appointed a judicial commission chaired by former Chief Justice Bart Katureebe to investigate and come up with a report on Apaa issue.

“So, the medicine for this is the commission. They will discover those who have been causing problems, telling lies, inciting people and bringing people artificially, who were not originally there. They will expose all these ungodly people. If you are a leader you should never tell lies,” Mr Museveni said.

The President also urged Pentecostal Church leaders to live according to the Gospel of Christ and work hard to transform Uganda.

He advised the Born-Again Christians to embrace hard work and emulate Jesus Christ who preached, healed the sick, and fed the hungry.

“You have understood the mission of Jesus Christ holistically, preach the gospel, heal the sick, feed the hungry, and work with your own hands as Jesus did. The Born-Again don’t drink, they don’t play around with their lives, they can be very good agents of transformation,” Mr Museveni said.