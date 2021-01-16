Museveni wins election with 58.6%

By David Vosh Ajuna More by this Author

Ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) party presidential candidate, Yoweri Kaguta Museveni Saturday brushed off ten other candidates to extend his presidency to 40 years after Electoral Commission (EC) chairman Simon Byabakama credited him 5,851,037 votes, representing 58.64% of the 9,978,093 valid votes.

Final results from the EC indicated that closest opposition challenger, Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine’s had a cumulative tally of 3,475,298 votes (34.83), cementing Mr Museveni’s lead.

“Having obtained the highest number of votes; and votes cast in his favor being more than 50% at the election, EC declares candidate Yoweri Tibuhaburwa Kaguta Museveni as the president of Uganda through an election held January 14,” EC chairperson Simon Byabakama disclosed.

President Museveni beat Mr Kyagulanyi to the country’s top seat by about 2,375, 739 votes.

Presidency through the January 14 poll remained a mission next to impossible for the other nine candidates lined against Mr Museveni as more polling centres got ‘called’.

Here is a wrap of how all eleven candidates in the race performed.

2021 Presidential election final results released by Electoral Commission, January 16, 2021, 3:35pm Presidential Candidate Candidate’s Party Cumulative vote tally Percentage (%) Amuriat Oboi Patrick Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) 323,536 3.24 Kabuleta Kiiza Joseph Independent 44,300 0.44 Kalembe Nancy Linda Independent 37,469 0.38 Katumba John Independent 35,983 0.36 Kyagulanyi S Robert aka Bobi Wine National Unity Platform (NUP) 3,475,298 34.83 Nobert Mao Democratic Party (DP) 55,665 0.56 Mayambala Willy Independent 14,657 0.15 Mugisha Muntu G Alliance for National Transformation (ANT) 65,334 0.65 Mwesigye Fred Independent 24,673 0.25 Tumukunde Henry K Independent 50,141 0.50 Museveni T Kaguta National Resistance Movement (NRM) 5,851,037 58.64 Valid votes in 9,978,093 Invalid Votes 381,386 3.68% of votes cast Spoilt votes 27,592 Number of votes cast 10,359,479 57.22% of registered voters Total Number of registered voters 18,103,603

There was no explicit concession to NRM’s victory from opposition dissidents in a country that has been under a total internet shutdown since polls started January 14.

NUP presidential candidate Robert Kyagulanyi aka Bobi Wine casts his vote at Freedom square, Magere, January 14, 2020. Bobi Wine trails Museveni by about 2, 183, 866 votes with just over 86% of votes in. PHOTO/FILE/ABUBAKER LUBOWA.

*The stats carried in this story are accurate as per January 16, 2021 (12:30pm Local EAT) with the final batch of provisional results set to be released by the Electoral Commission on January 16, 2021 (3pm Local EAT)

