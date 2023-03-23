Muslims start Holy Month of Ramadhan today

Muslims across the world have today kicked off the Holy Month of Ramadhan which lasts between 29 days and 30 days.

Ramadhan is the ninth month of the Islamic Calendar.

It begins and ends with the appearance of the crescent moon.

Muslims expected to start fasting yesterday but official communication from Saudi Arabia indicated that the crescent was not sighted.

But the acting Director of Sharia at Uganda Muslim Supreme Council (UMSC), Sheikh Ziyad Swaleh Lubanga, confirmed that fasting will start today.

During Ramadhan, Muslims practise self-restraint. They refrain from food, drink and sexual activity between dawn and dusk. They also refrain from all forms of immoral behaviour, including impure thoughts.

Sheikh Lubanga also revealed that the National Mosque at Old Kampala shall hold special Ramadhan night prayers starting at 8:30pm throughout the Holy Month.

Sheikh Imran Abdunoor Ssali, the Secretary for religious affairs from UMSC, urged the faithful to observe the month with utmost importance.

“As leaders, we urge the Muslim community to welcome it with happiness and anticipation because it’s the most important month compared to others which also need special acts of worship,” he said.

Addressing the media yesterday, the Head of Sharia at the Kibuli, Sheikh Hafithu Walusimbi, also confirmed the start of the fasting period.

“The Holy Month of Ramadhan of year 1444 is expected to start on Thursday [today] and we take this opportunity to applaud Muslims across the country who have prepared to welcome our Holy Month,’’ he said.

Sheikh Walusimbi also urged Muslims to fast, ask for forgiveness and help the needy because Allah will reward all those who are faithful during Ramadhan.