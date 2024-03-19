Muteesa I Royal University granted charter status

Buganda Premier (Katikkiro) Charles Peter Mayiga has directed Muteesa 1 Royal University to focus on agriculture and innovation as the 14-year-old institution celebrates receiving a charter from the government.

President Museveni granted the Masaka-based university that was founded in 2007 a charter meaning that the institution is now recognised by the National Council for Higher Education (NCHE).

According to the Universities and Other Tertiary Institutions Act, a charter is “granted by the President as evidence that the university meets the requirements and standards of academic excellence set by the NCHE.”

“It’s not a matter of having a charter but you need to specialise in a certain expertise so that people can recognize you in what you are doing best that’s why I’m emphasising agriculture and innovation,” Mr Mayiga said

The Katikkiro added that universities should focus on a certain aspect which can contribute to the development of the country.

“We should start producing experts in agriculture and innovation because the kingdom is also promoting the same. Out of the total population, 70 per cent are farmers and this means more experts are needed in that sector,” he said

Muteesa I Royal University was established in 2007 by Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II to support the education sector through high institutions of learning within the Buganda region and Uganda at large.

Muteesa 1 Royal University has two branches one in Kirumba Masaka and the other in Kakeeka, Rubaga Division in Kampala.

Speaking to the media after an engagement with top Buganda Kingdom officials, the University Vice Chancellor, Prof Vincent Kakembo said that the process to acquire the charter status has delayed because of the requirements which the university had to fulfil.

“We had to consult several experts to make sure that all the requirements were available and the biggest challenge was funds, most of the requirements needed financial support and stakeholders were hesitant because we did not have a charter,” he said.

MrKakembo applauded the President of Uganda for signing the charter within the shortest time despite the struggles they went through with NCHE.