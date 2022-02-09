Nakibuuka needs Shs10m to repair eardrum

Beatrice Nakibuuka, a journalist

What you need to know:

  • The infection has been on and off despite the constant treatment and several visits to Ear Nose and Throat specialists.

Beatrice Nakibuuka, a journalist, recalls having a chronic ear infection since childhood. She routinely got treatment for her left ear because she always developed an infection all the time she got flu or went to a dusty place.

