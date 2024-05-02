Namisindwa locals accuse UWA of forceful eviction despite court order

Residents of three villages in Bunamulunyi Parish, Mukoto Sub-county in Namisindwa District have accused the Uganda Wildlife Authority (UWA) of forceful eviction and destruction of their property in disregard of a court order.

On April 5, the Deputy Registrar of Mbale High Court issued an interim order, directing UWA to stop evicting locals from the contested land in Nabeki, Maalo, Sibanga and Kizuyi villages.

“Upon orally hearing counsel for the applicants, in the absence of the respondent and in the presence of the applicants an administrative order is hereby issued restraining the respondent or its employees from destroying the applicants crops or property in the villages … until the main application is heard and disposed of or until further orders of this honourable court,” the interim order reads in part.

The court order came after the locals led by Mr David Masika Nasimoloh, Mr David Timbiti, Mr Nathan Namulunyi, Mr John Namono and 27 others sued UWA for evicting them.

However, on Tuesday last week, UWA rangers reportedly raided the villages and destroyed people’s crops and also burnt houses, according to a letter addressed to the officer-in-charge of Buwabwala Police Post and signed by the chairperson of Sibanga village, Mr Jacob Ngati.

Mr Ngati also wrote to the Namisindwa Resident District Commissioner (RDC) over the matter.

Ms Irene Nelima, a resident, said locals living near Mt Elgon National Park in the district have on several occasions been harassed by UWA rangers claiming they have encroached on the parkland.

“Unfortunately, we are not being helped despite the continued harassment and property destruction by UWA rangers,” she said.

Mr Emma Bwayo, the district male youth councillor, condemned what he called UWA’s defiance of court orders.

“There is a need for open dialogue and a fair resolution that balances conservation efforts with the rights and livelihoods of those living adjacent to protected areas,” Mr Bwayo said.

The Namisindwa Resident District Commissioner, Mr Imran Muluga, confirmed receipt of the petition.

“I will convene an intelligence committee meeting to analyse the court order and damages to know what happened,” Mr Muluga said.

When contacted, Mr Bashir Hangi, the communications manager of the Uganda Wildlife Authority, could neither confirm nor deny the operation.

“I am not aware of any operation. Our operations are done inside protected areas. Once you’re inside protected areas, for us we cannot allow you in. We are supposed to ensure that the protected area is intact,” Mr Hangi said.