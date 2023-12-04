Namutumba parents want nursery graduations banned

Parents in Namutumba District want authorities to ban graduations at the nursery level, while others want to know whether they are allowed in the Education Act.

The parents say it is through such events that they are ripped off in terms of hiring gowns, a band, and money for photography and certificates.

“Every year, schools charge different amounts which is too much considering the financial challenges parents go through in completing fees for the third term,” Ms Josephine Namukose, one of the parents, said.

Ms Joyce Muyaka, another parent, says the “mock graduations” abuse the gown, which she says is a preserve for those who have attained “a reasonable academic level, for example, a degree”.

Ms Muyaka says last year, a pupil allegedly collapsed at a school she didn’t name, and was reportedly rushed to hospital after being denied a group photo because her parents did not hire a gown for her.

Ms Olivia Mirembe, another parent, says children who miss these graduations repeat classes because they think by missing a graduation they have not been promoted to Primary One.

Ms Mirembe cited her child she says missed a graduation because she did not have money, which has left the toddler reluctant to proceed to Primary One, saying she didn't pass Top Class.

Subsequently, Ms Mirembe says she was forced to make her child repeat Top Class and formally “graduate” in order to go to Primary One.

Ms Mirembe, however, warns that these graduations, which she says are mainly organised in private schools as a means of advertisement, can cause permanent mental damage to the children if not handled well.

Mr Henry Muzale, the Uganda National Teachers’ Union (Unatu) chairperson of Namutumba Branch, who is also the head teacher of Namuwondo Primary School, says nursery school graduations are allowed in the Education Act for both private and government-aided schools.

“What schools are doing is legal. It is true schools charge different amounts, but this does not mean that the government should ban these graduations. Government-aided schools can, too, have these graduations, but the UPE funds are conditional and cannot be used for organising them,” Mr Muzale said.

According to Mr Muzale, the government introduced a nursery section in all UPE schools and the law does not allow head teachers of government-aided schools to ask parents for money to organise graduations for nursery children.

Mr Livingstone Musaala, a teacher at New Life Junior School, Namutumba sub-county, says graduating children is “a remarkable moment in their lives”, from hearing their names being read and applauded.

Mr Musaala refuted parents’ claims that graduations are organised purposely to solicit money from them, saying it is another way of encouraging children to focus on education while they are still young.

He said: “Parents not only provide financial support, but we call them to witness these graduations to provide emotional and motivational support to their children. As the children line up in their gowns to receive their certificates, their happiness is evident when a parent celebrates with her or him.”

Mr Robert Mugoya, the District Inspector of Schools, said nursery graduations are a way of ascertaining a child’s transition from nursery to primary, adding that it is good for their confidence and personal development.