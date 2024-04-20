How Narendra Raval quietly secured exclusive iron ore deal in Uganda

Devki Group CEO Narendra Raval at his steel smelting plant in Samburu, Kwale County on September 11, 2022. 

By  Business Daily

What you need to know:

  • Raval quietly secured an exclusive deal in Uganda to export iron ore worth Sh15 billion every year.
  • President Museveni had since February 2015 imposed a moratorium or freeze on the export of unprocessed iron ore and other minerals.
  • Raval is now eyeing the virgin production of steel, the first in Kenya and one of the few in the continent where the bulk of firms use scrap metal to produce the commodity.