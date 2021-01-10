Nebbi diocese bishop Wathokudi dies

By Felix Warom Okello More by this Author

Church of Uganda Nebbi Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Alphonse Wathokudi has died.

His daughter, Ms Mercy Waboth, confirmed to Daily Monitor: "My Dad had been sick for some time. Unfortunately he passed on January 09 at night."

The Anglican Bishop had been admitted at Arua Regional Referral Hospital for over 10 days prior to his death.

The vocal Bishop replaced Rt Archbishop Henry Luke Orombi as the second Bishop of Nebbi Diocese in 2004.

Developing story...