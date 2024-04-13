New report captures  swag in Africa music

Musician Shafik Walukagga, alias Fik Fameika, performs at his concert at Lugogo Cricket Oval in Kampala on January 27. Experts say fans are increasingly valuing music, with unprecedented access to new releases. PHOTO/M. KAKUMIRIZI 

By  BAMUTARAKI MUSINGUZI

What you need to know:

  • The IFPI’s Global Music Report 2024 shows South Africa remained the largest market in sub-Saharan Africa, contributing 77 percent of regional revenues after growth of 19.9 percent.  