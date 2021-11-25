New solar grid to light 3,000 homes in Lamwo

State minister for Energy Okaasai Sidronius Opolot (centre) flanked by the  head of the European Union Delegation to Uganda, Mr Attilio Pacifici, during the commissioning of the solar-powered mini grid at Paloga Sub-county headquarters in Lamwo District on Tuesday. Photo/Tobbias Jolly Owiny

By  Tobbias Jolly Owiny

Correspondent

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

State Minister for Energy, Mr Sidronius Okaasai Opolot, says overreliance on charcoal is jeopardising the country’s fight against climate change.

The State Minister for Energy, Mr Sidronius Okaasai Opolot,  has commissioned 25 solar-powered mini grids in Lamwo District under the Promotion of Mini-Grids for Rural Electrification Project .
The event, which took place at Paloga Sub-county headquarters on Tuesday,  is one of the components of the Development Initiative for Northern Uganda (DINU). 
 
Mr Okaasai said the mini grids are part of the 40 that government tendered for development about a year ago.
He said over reliance on charcoal was jeopardising the country’s fight against climate change, adding that government was committed to prioritising clean energy.
“We should recognise the need to conserve the environment, access to electricity, facilitating access to an alternative source of cooking materials will also allow fighting forest destruction caused by charcoal production,” Mr Okaasai said.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.