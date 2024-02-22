NGOs, police partner to end gender-based violence

SOS Children’s Villages, a Non-Governmental Organisation (NGO), local leaders and police have partnered in a move aimed at ending gender-based violence (GBV).

While launching the project dubbed ‘Grow Equal - Her right to a sustainable life’, at K Hotel in Entebbe on Wednesday, Mr Hosana Woldesemayat, the National Director of SOS Children’s Villages Uganda said the project, which is implemented in Ethiopia and Uganda aims at building communities that promote equal rights, opportunities and access to resources for all.

The 4-year community project is being implemented in Wakiso, Kabarole and Kamwenge districts.

“As SOS Children’s Village, we celebrate the resilience, achievements, and potential of women and girls in our communities, and we recognize the significance of women empowerment in achieving sustainable development, peace, and security,” he said.

He added that through the Grow Equal project, SOS will be working directly with religious, cultural and opinion leaders through existing community structures to address gender equality, child protection and multiple discrimination concerns.

“We hope to reach over 10,500 direct beneficiaries that include girls and boys below the age of 14 years, young women and men between 15 and 24 years, and adult women and men of which 15 per cent with disabilities are direct beneficiaries,” Mr Woldesemayat said.

Mr Hakim Bbosa, the National Program Coordinator for SOS Children’s Villages, said: “The overall goal is to see a transformed community that promotes equal rights, opportunities and equal access to all social protection services for all.”

Dr Katja Yvonne Kerschbaumer, Head of Austrian Embassy Development Cooperation Office in Uganda said Austria has been working with SOS Children’s Villages since 2004 and implemented more than 10 projects together.

“What is important to us is to always look for synergies between the areas we support here in Uganda and the objectives we have as civil society,” she said.

Mr Ronald Kalema, the Mayor of Katabi Town Council, thanked the NGO for the project and urged everyone who is part of the implementing team to make sure that the people in charge enjoy what they do and work as a team.

“All the problems we have in society are caused by men. Every time I speak to people, I urge men to change their attitudes,” he said.