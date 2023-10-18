Nimule-Juba highway is secure,  South Sudan govt assures traders

The government of South Sudan on Sunday assured Ugandan traders that Nimule Town and the Nimule-Juba highway were safe for business.

The assurance followed threats of a planned rebel attack on the civilian population in Nimule Town using the Nimule-Juba highway.

Mr Stephen Odong Latek, the Amuru Resident District Commissioner, on Monday said they had engaged with authorities in South Sudan following the warnings but have since been assured of proper security and safety.

“As immediate neighbours, we did not take the warning for granted. Once we got such information, we were in constant communication with our counterparts and they told us the warnings were issued by an isolated group of bandits using social media to cause fear and insecurity,” he said.

“They (South Sudan government) have assured us that the route between Elegu and Juba is safe, they have put necessary measures to be able to respond to any actions that may come up and have an impact on travelers,” he added.

The Magwi County Commissioner, Mr David Remson Otto, said they had beefed up security on the highway and that they would treat such threats with all the intentions seriously.

On Sunday, the Joint Command Council, a group said to be a new rebel outfit, led by Mr John Cde Aborcup Akuer, declared a siege of Nimule Town, sitting at the border neighbouring Elegu Town in Uganda.

“Nimule Town is sieged. This is an alert to the civilians in Nimule that the forces of Joint Command Council (JCC) under the command of John Aborcup Akuer have attacked the military base inside Nimule Town,” the statement the groups issued on Sunday, reads in part.

The group also claimed that they had blocked any vehicle from moving on the Nimule-Juba highway.

“Any vehicle travelling through Nimule Road, big or small, marked or unmarked, will be considered a camouflaged carrier of military cargo for President Kiir and Riak Machar’s military,” they added.

Maj Telesphor Turyamumanya, the UPDF 4th Division spokesman, said the army was on high alert.