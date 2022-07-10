Nine killed in Kampala-Gulu Highway crash

Eight women and one man have died while five others sustained serious injuries in a fatal road crash at Sinalya village in Bombo Town Council along the Kampala-Gulu Highway.

The crash occurred after two vehicles collided at around 3PM on Saturday. It involved a commuter Reg. No. UBD 850J and a Tipper Lorry Reg. No. UAH 316P.

Mr Alfred Kamanda, one of the officers from Bombo Police Station, who visited the accident scene said that preliminary investigations into this accident show that it occurred after the taxi which was moving from Kampala to Gulu direction burst one of its rear tyres.

“As a result, its driver Richard Ssebbowa lost control after it overturned several times. While overturning, it collided with an oncoming Tipper Lorry that was being driven by Richard Nsasaga, which also overturned after the collision,” he said.

He said the crash left seven women and one man who were traveling in the taxi killed on spot. Another female passenger in the taxi died on the way to Mulago Hospital. All deceased persons are yet to be identified.

Police has so far managed to only identify five people who were injured. They include; Richard Nsasaga, 63, the driver of the lorry and a resident of Nansana in Wakiso. The other is Richard Ssebbowa, 22, the driver of the taxi and a resident of Matugga still in Wakiso.

The other injured persons are; Bravo Ssebukera, 18, a resident of Nansana, Nasser Busulwa, 29, and Ibrahim Kyakiwa, 35, both residents of Bwaise. The injured were rushed to Bombo General Military Hospital but they were immediately referred to Mulago National Referral Hospital for further management.