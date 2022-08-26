NIRA, CID probe source of National IDs recovered in Lubigi

The National Identification and Registration Authority (NIRA) and the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID) have started investigations into the source of numerous National Identity Cards and other various documents that were picked from Lubigi recently.

Dozens of suspected stolen identity cards, passports, and vehicle number plates were recovered on Wednesday by the joint security agencies during operations to enforce an order to evict encroachers from the degraded wetland.

They were recovered in a temporary structure, belonging to Akim Terwane and his wife Rahuma Nayebale.

One of the police officers at Lubigi police post who preferred anonymity and was part of the operation said that all the National IDs and passports were found packed in different sacks, hidden under the bed, while the motor vehicle number plates were found on the roof of the house.

Kampala Metropolitan Police spokesperson Patrick Onyango, said that Terwane told detectives that Identity cards were not stolen but picked from various places.

“He said that the documents are not stolen but are lost and picked from various places. He claims that he collects these documents from various palaces abandoned, and they normally announce using megaphones for the owners to pick them after paying him some money,” Mr Onyango said.

Although the suspect claims that these are lost and found documents, some of their neighbors have reportedly informed police how they are not aware of such activities of gathering and announcing lost documents within the same area.

Mr Gilbert Kadilo, the NIRA spokesperson, confirmed the ongoing investigations but declined to divulge further details.

Ms Sandra Awori who lost her National ID to thugs who snatched her bag in Kasubi in 2019, said that unknown people suspected to be fraudsters kept calling her informing her that they had recovered her lost property.