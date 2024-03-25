NMG, partners brace for child cancer run

The Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) has joined hands with the Uganda Child Cancer Foundation and the Uganda Cancer Institute (UCI), among other partners, for the second edition of the Childhood Cancer Colour Run 2024.

The partners also include Rotary Club, Biyinzika Poultry, and Transtel.

Mr Moses Echodu, the programmes director at Uganda Child Cancer Foundation, said the run aims to raise awareness about childhood cancer, enhance funding efforts, and garner community support to combat the disease.

Mr Echodu, who is also the chairperson of the organising committee, explained that this year’s edition is also to honour the memories of those who lost the cancer battle.

This year’s edition will be held on May 19 under the theme: ‘Embracing life’s marathon: Saluting survivors, honouring memories.”

“This theme encapsulates our belief that fighting cancer requires a sustained community-wide effort. By celebrating a survivor and commemorating those who have passed, we reaffirm our dedication to a cancer-free future,” Mr Echodu told journalists on Friday at UCI.

He said the marathon targets raising Shs150 million, which will support families of children with cancer, with diagnostic challenges such as CT scans, x-rays, and transport needs.

“Transport has been a challenge to most of these families, I had to travel more than 600km to be able to come for treatment in Kampala and this is just a story of one person but there are various stories like that,” Mr Echodu said.

Dr Rachael Angom, a specialist in childhood cancer at UCI, said at least three out of 10 children with cancer drop out of treatment given the frequent times they have to travel for medication.

Officials of Uganda Child Cancer Foundation, Uganda Cancer Institute and other partners at the launch the childhood cancer colour run in Kampala on Friday. PHOTO | SYLIVIA KATUSHABE

Dr Angom explained that in the beginning days of their treatment, the children come very frequently, which becomes more expensive as most of them come from far parts of the country.

“Our analysis shows that out of 10 children, three children drop out of treatment, and you know the types of cancer are different, so you will find that in others, maybe 7 out of 10 will drop out from treatment,” Dr Angom said.

However, she noted that childhood cancers are curable if detected early and the children adhere to treatment.

It was upon this that they called upon all well-wishers to join the cause by purchasing a marathon kit at Shs30,000 for adults, Shs25,000 for students, and Shs35,000 for personalised kits in honour of their beloved ones.





Rising cases

Dr Angom raised concern about the increasing cases of childhood cancers in Uganda each year, saying at the Cancer Institute alone, about 600 new cases were recorded in 2022, and 650 in 2023.

Mr Joshua Jaafa Watwaluma, the brand manager of Monitor Publications Limited, said NMG-U focuses on impact journalism to make a difference in the lives of the people.

He said under the partnership, NMG-U will use its various platforms to spread the message of the child cancer run.

“We shall work with the Institute, devote our resources right from TV, radio to print to make sure that even those that have not heard of this run can hear about it,” Mr Watwaluma said.