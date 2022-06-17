NMG, partners offer Shs100m to youth-led agri-tech innovations

The Nation Media Group-Uganda (NMG-U), Heifer International and partners have announced the 2022 search for the most innovative and impactful youth-led agriculture technologies in the country.

While unveiling the 2022 AYuTe Awards yesterday, Mr William Matovu, the country manager Heifer International Uganda, said this year, they have staked Shs100m, which will be shared among five winners, with the first one walking-way with Shs50m, the first runner up Shs30m, the second runner up Shs15m while the third and fourth will each get Shs2.5 million.

“We believe that agriculture and technology are the future for Africa and agri-technology is for the youth,” he said.

Mr Matovu explained that now in its second year, the search, which started yesterday, ends on July 14. The Ugandan winner will travel to Nigeria for the continental competition with the winners from Ethiopia, Ghana and Burundi. The continental winner will be given Shs100m to commercialise their start-up.

Other organisations co-sponsoring this year’s awards include Equity Bank, RSM, Famunera and the Mastercard Foundation.

According to Mr Matovu, yesterday’s launch marks a very important milestone of Heifer International’s existence in Uganda. He said since 1982, they have been able to improve the livelihoods of 6.2 million small holder farmers while caring for the environment, and they hope that with the new technologies, they will be able to assist 400,000 farmers in the value chains of dairy farming, horticulture, piggery and poultry.

“The ministry of Agriculture identified these as the key areas for achieving the agro-industrialisation strategy or agenda in the wake of transforming our country. As Heifer, we work on economic empowerment of youth and women, environmental sustainability and farmer institution strengthening,” he added.

The General Manager Commercial at NMG-U, Mr Sam Barata, said the media company will use its media platforms to popularise the challenge.

Ms Consolata Acayo, the assistant commissioner for ICT at the ministry of Agriculture, welcomed the initiative, saying it completes their programme of youth employment in agriculture.

“At the same time, we have been working with partners such as the Food Agriculture Organisation and AVSI, to pull out youth champions in agriculture and build them in the different areas to ensure that they make a difference in the areas where they live,” she said.

Mr Godfrey Kabbyanga, the State minister for ICT and National Guidance, asked other private sector players to fund innovations by the youth.

He advised the youth with innovative ideas also to always approach his ministry and establish if they meet the criteria of getting the innovation funds.

“When you get our advert calling for innovations, please come. We have different private sector players supporting the youth to go into innovations. The youth do not have mortgage. We shall encourage as many players as possible to support the youth because the government cannot take over all innovations,” he said.