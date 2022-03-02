NMG-U head of radio leads road safety crusade

NMG Uganda Managing Director Tony Glencross (left) flags off the JoeWalk at the Monitor Publications Ltd headquarters in Namuwongo, Kampala, on Monday. PHOTOS / STEPHEN OTAGE

By  STEPHEN OTAGE

  • Dubbed #JoeWalker#Stayinyourlane, the road safety awareness campaign, which was flagged off at the Monitor Publications head office in Namuwongo, Kampala, will see Mr Beyanga, who was joined by a number of friends, walk from Kampala to Bushenyi.

Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) and partners on Monday flagged off a 320km road safety awareness walk where Mr Joseph Beyanga, the head of Radio , will be walking from Kampala to Bushenyi.

