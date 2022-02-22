Security bans street vending of machetes

Fred Enanga, police spokesperson, at a recent press conference in Kampala. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Benson Tumusiime

What you need to know:

  • The ban comes at the time when a number of youth armed with crude tools are attacking motorists and pedestrians on the Northern Bypass, injuring and robbing many.
  • Police say criminals are taking the advantage of easy accessibility of the machetes, knives sold all over the city streets to harass people at night.

Security agencies together with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) have banned street vending of raw tools in a bid to curb the rising night crime in the city.

