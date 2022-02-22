Security bans street vending of machetes

Security agencies together with Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) have banned street vending of raw tools in a bid to curb the rising night crime in the city.

According to police spokesperson Fred Enanga, the criminals are taking the advantage of easy accessibility of the raw tools such as machetes, knives and axes that are sold all over the city streets to harass motorists and pedestrians at night.

“The territorial commanders are directed to confiscate these weapons due to their potential of contributing to crime and the danger they pose on the safety and security of different neighbourhoods,” Mr Enanga said during yesterday’s weekly media briefing in Kampala.

He added that police would work closely with KCCA to ensure that the directive is implemented.

“Although vending is not a crime, the territorial commanders are directed to confiscate these weapons due to their potential of contributing to crime,” he said.

The ban comes at the time when a number of youth armed with crude tools are attacking motorists and pedestrians on the Northern Bypass, injuring and robbing many.

The young gangsters are always armed with hammers and other blunt objects that they use to waylay people when they make stopovers in the traffic jam. In January, security agencies arrested at least 60 suspected gang members.

They were charged with grave offences such as burglary, car vandalism in form of car window smashing and grabbing, robberies, and being in possession of sharp weapons and narcotics.

Many of the gang members are youth aged between 14 years and 25 years.

In a separate development, the Defence and army spokesperson, Brig Felix Kulayigye, has said four suspected ADF rebels were killed by UPDF in DR Congo last week.

He also said the army recovered two submachine guns, one rapid response bomb, one walk talkie, seven goats and domestic appliances.

“Our troops are currently conducting active defensive activities in three sectors of Operation Shujaa, which are: Sector 1: Nobili-Kamango-Mukakati to R. Semulik bridge K51 under the command of Col James Kasule the 111Brigade Commander,” Brig Kulayigye told journalists in Kampala yesterday.

Rising incidents

Last year, several incidents where gangs using motorcycles attacked people carrying money or valuables on the road were reported.