NMG-Uganda, Red Cross Society seek partnership 

Nation Media Group Uganda (NMG-U) together with the Uganda Red Cross Society are planning a partnership that will drive the latter’s public agenda.

Mr Robert Kwesiga, the secretary general of Uganda Red Cross Society, said the mutual relationship between the two institutions will steer access to services. He added that they do not only stop at carrying out campaigns for blood donations but also extend services that improve lives.

“It [partnership] will leverage what the media group offers to the public through various media channels. This will support the Red Cross in reaching a wider population. As Red Cross we bring on board our corporate advantage, which is around serving humanity,” Mr Kwesiga said.

He made the remarks during a courtesy visit to NMG-U offices at 8th Street in Namuwongo, Kampala, on April 17.

Ms Irene Nakasiita, the director of communications resource mobilisation and partnerships at Uganda Red Cross Society, said they have supported NMG for many years but lacked a formal MoU, which she said should be sealed within this year.

Ms Nakasiita also revealed that the Uganda Red Cross Society will be celebrating 60 years of service and that the wide audience that NMG serves, will enable them to spread their message and services to communities.

Ms Susan Nsibirwa, the managing director of NMG-Uganda, pledged to work together with the Uganda Red Cross Society to serve the society. She added that the company’s mandate is to create a positive impact on society.

“As NMG-Uganda, our mandate is to see how we can positively impact society in terms of telling stories that leave society a better place,’’ she said.

Blood donation

As a way of offering support, the group will organise a blood donation drive this year.

Ms Nsibirwa also revealed that NMG will use its media platforms to drive awareness on road safety campaigns, among others.