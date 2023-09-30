Northern Uganda FDC leaders endorse Amuriat bid for re-election

Leaders of the opposition Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) from across northern Uganda have endorsed embattled party leader Patrick Amuriat Oboi for re-election ahead of the National Delegates Conference election scheduled for October 6, 2023.

At a meeting dubbed “Trans-Karuma Convention 2023” in Otyam District on Friday, the leaders said Amuriat’s opponent Moses Byamugisha “lacks the required capacity and vision to take the party to the Promised Land.”

“As the leaders of FDC from across northern Uganda, we do resolve as follow; to have this Trans-Karuma Convention for the people of Acholi, Lango and West Nile twice every year. Two, we firmly resolved to support all candidates presented by northern Uganda for positions at the national level of the party of the FDC,” they jointly added.

The meeting was attended by FDC leaders from Acholi, West Nile and Lango sub-regions, chaired by former Obongi County lawmaker Kaps Hassan Fungaroo.

They also resolved that efforts be made to ensure reconciliation in the crisis-hit FDC, and that districts that were asked by the Katonga faction not to have the elections be allowed to have those elections immediately after the National Delegates Conference.

The meeting also resolved that disciplinary action be taken promptly on members of the party who are bent on subverting the legitimate activities of the party and that such measures be swift in order to enforce discipline and ensure good behaviour.

“We resolved that we shall work with all delegates and leaders across the country to elect competent leaders from all parts of Uganda on October 6,” Okao added.

Amuriat told delegates that his rival Byamugisha is an inconsistent man.

"My opponent may not come here but I want to describe him as a young man who is very ambitious. Those of you who were in the delegate conference of 2017 know that he stood and got three votes. He’s not sure where to belong because he went to the meeting of Nsambya and those of you who went to that meeting, you went to the wrong meeting,” he said.