Norway pledges Shs17b for sexual reproductive health

The government of Norway has committed more than Sh17b towards the promotion of sexual and reproductive health in Busoga Sub-region.

Recent studies show that the sub-region has the highest number of teenage pregnancies in the country. According to the United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA) factsheet for 2021 on teenage pregnancies, the most affected districts in Busoga are Kamuli and Mayuge with 6,535 and 6,205 cases, respectively.

The three-year project codenamed My body, my life, my world-Empowering young girls and women, will start in both districts in January next year.

Speaking during the signing of a memorandum of understanding between Norway and UNFPA in Kampala yesterday, the Norwegian ambassador, Ms Elin Johansen, said the target beneficiaries are aged between 10 and 20 years, comprising about 70 percent female and 30 percent male to enable them to make informed choices and improve health facility capacities.

“One of the actions through this initiative is empowering young girls and women to decide over their bodies and ensure universal access to comprehensive adolescent and youth-friendly SRHR (sexual and reproductive health and rights) information and services,” Ms Johansen said.

“Many young people in Uganda lack knowledge they need to make responsible decisions about their sexual and reproductive health. It makes them vulnerable to violence,” she added.

In partnership with UNFPA, CARE International and Marie Stopes Uganda, the Norwegian government also seeks to ensure that youth and adolescents are free of coercion discrimination and violence.

The UNFPA country representative, Ms Mary Otieno, said their focus is on Mayuge and Kamuli because the data analysis from the health system between 2020 to June 2021 indicate that the districts are the hotspots for teenage pregnancy and teen child bearing.

“We are confident that the project will reduce unintended pregnancies, STIs and HIV infections as well as maternal deaths. It will empower adolescents and young people, including those in hard-to-reach communities and those most at risk to decide over their bodies with informed decisions and unitise high quality, integrated information and services,” Ms Atieno said.

“It reminds all of us to look below the surface and beneath the averages, to ensure no one is left behind as we pursue the journey towards a world where every young person can make informed choices about their bodies and health,” she added.

The country director of Care International, Mr Apollo Gabazira, said they would also work with cultural and community leaders, parents, among other groups to reach their target.

The pregnancies

According to the National Teenage Pregnancy Rate conducted by Uganda Demographic and Health Survey, Busoga has the highest number of teenage pregnancies in the country.