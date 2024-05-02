Notu urges govt to recruit more judges to address case backlog

The National Organisation of Trade Unions (Notu) has urged government to swiftly fill three vacant judge positions at the industrial court to reduce case backlog.

Notu chairman Musa Okello emphasized that there is pressing need for additional judges to support the court's operations saying the court was originally designated to have five not two judges since its establishment in 2014.

“While it is not a court of original jurisdiction but only handles cases after referral, it averagely records 2,950 cases per year. This has now created a backlog of over 3,000 cases,” he observed during the annual May 1 International Labor Day celebrations in Fort Portal City on Wednesday.

Related PRIME Leading coffee exporters on Ugandan market named National

“There are currently only two judges out of the five as provided in the Labour Disputes and Arbitration Act. The court has only one registrar out of the stipulated three and they work with very few support staff temporarily,” he said at the gathering officiated by President Museveni.

Okello appealed to government to ensure that the Judicial Service Commission completes recruitment of the remaining three judges for effectiveness at the court.

Further, Okello requested for establishment of an appellant Industrial Court in Uganda, saying: “Currently, when a matter has been determined by the industrial court to one’s dissatisfaction, he or she can only resort to the Court of Appeal.”

Notu also informed he president that the industrial court faces a space shortage as it currently shares premises with the offices of women and children.

“We pray that you will find some precious land or secure operating space for this very vital institution…plus considering the establishment of regional court circuits to take labor justice nearer to the Ugandan workers instead of operating from only in Kampala,” Okello said.

Workers’ legislator Agnes Kunihira urged government to prioritize ensuring labor justice for all workers.

"I can assure you that government as the chief employer is too discriminative and corrupt to the extent that there is imbalance and unfairness in salary payments. For instance, science teachers receive different salary scales compared to arts teachers. This discrepancy has led to a loss of morale," she remarked.

Responding to Okello’s pleas, President Museveni told workers that there was “a contradiction in their request for more judges and registrars.”

“Doing so requires funds, and where will I find the money? We need funds for extending electricity, crucial for factories to access cheap power and maintain competitiveness. Manufacturers benefit from affordable electricity," the Ugandan leader said.