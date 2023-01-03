NRM officials appeal to God over thieving govt officials

A cross section of ruling party officials have asked God to expose individuals that are stealing government funds and other resources for selfish interests.

According to the NRM officials, such individuals are crippling government efforts to ensure prosperity and development for all Ugandans.

The call was made during end of year prayers organised by the Kyambogo NRM Office of the National Chairman (ONC) on Saturday.

The head of the ONC and a senior presidential adviser on political matters, Ms Hadijah Uzeiye Namyalo, said whereas the government has put in place a number of programmes to ensure prosperity among citizens, there are bad-hearted officials who are using them for their selfish interests.

“Dear God, you’re the one who anoints leaders, please open a new chapter, expose thieving officials, show us the thugs and those bad-hearted people who block others from accessing the services of their leaders. Please help us, those fighting honest people in leadership positions; block their ears as they plan to tarnish others” Ms Namyalo prayed.

She added: “Lord we also ask you to protect us from those who are against us because of our political views. God, hear us and answer our prayers.”

Ms Namyalo also used the special prayers to ask NRM supporters at all levels to support President Museveni’s 2026 bid so as to consolidate the peace and security in the country.

She also sought God’s intervention against land grabbers whom she said are targeting vulnerable Bibanja owners, especially in Buganda.

“We ask God to protect the President and all the citizens, give our leaders power to defeat all enemies of the national strategies to peace and development,” she said.

Cost of corruption

This comes after the Inspectorate of Government revealed that Uganda loses at least Shs9.144 trillion to corruption conduits present in both the private and public institutions every year.

Broken down to its constituent parts, the figure translates to an hourly loss of slightly above Shs1m or Shs25m each day. The prayers were led by Bishop Ian Gumisiriza of Glory Ministries International, Kanungu, who praised God for enabling Ugandans to complete the year 2022 amid challenges of Covid-19, Ebola and inflation.

“The year 2022 has been one full of challenges, but we should thank the Lord for we are all still alive. As we head for the New Year, I pray for political unity and calmness in our political parties, especially the NRM so that we can serve the people of God,” Bishop Gumisiriza said.

Uganda’s deputy ambassador to Saudi Arabia Sheikh Sulaiman Gugwa also challenged those who accuse President Museveni of being anti-Muslim, citing himself and the head of ONC who are occupying top positions in the government.

“There’s a talk that Museveni is against Muslims. That’s a lie; a person who made a whole Sheikh (himself) a deputy ambassador and he appointed a Hajat (Ms Namyalo Hadijah) to head ONC,” Sheik Gugwa said, urging members of the NRM party to focus more on what unites them rather than their differences.