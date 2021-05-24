NRM picks Among for Deputy Speaker

By Monitor Team More by this Author

The ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) caucus yesterday recommended Ms Anita Among, the Bukedea District Woman MP, as their flag bearer for the position of the Deputy Speaker race in the 11th Parliament.

This is after she scored 168 votes with her closest rival, Mr Thomas Tayebwa, the Ruhinda County North MP, coming second with 149 votes.

The results were declared yesterday night at around 8pm at State House in Entebbe, by the returning officer for the NRM primaries for the position of the Deputy Speaker, Mr Tanga Odoi.

“I, therefore, declare Among who has pulled the highest number of votes, 168 representing 51.4 as the duly elected NRM flag bearer for the position of the deputy speaker of the 11th Parliament,” Mr Odoi said.

Ms Robina Rwakoojo, the Member of Parliament for Gomba West County in Gomba District, came in the last position with only 10 votes.

Earlier, the NRM Central Executive Committee (CEC) had failed to agree on the flag bearer for Deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

Six candidates had expressed interest for the Deputy Speaker race including; Mr Tayebwa, Among, Rwakoojo, Mr Theodore Ssekikubo, Robinah Nabbanja and Jacob Oboth-Oboth.

However, CEC instead forwarded names of Tayebwa, Among and Rwakoojo to the caucus to pick their best choice for the position of Deputy Speaker.

The election for Speaker and Deputy Speaker will take place today as the 11th Parliament holds its first sitting at Kololo Independence Grounds.

In the same regard, the NRM caucus maintained the CEC decision on the speakership race. CEC had forwarded Mr Jacob Oulanyah as the suitable candidate as the flag bearer for the speaker position.

How qualified is Among?

Anita Among, 47, is, an accountant, a lawyer and politician, born in Bukedea District. She possesses a Bachelor of Business Administration (Accounting), and a Master of Business Administration (Accounting) from Makerere University, a Postgraduate Diploma in Banking from Uganda Martyrs University, and a Bachelor of Laws from Kampala International University.

Compiled by Patience Ahimbisibwe, Damali Mukhaye, Elizabeth Kamurungi & Franklin Draku







