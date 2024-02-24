NRM youth launch 2026 Museveni campaign initiative

As 2026 general elections draw closer, ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) youth league has launched a mobilization campaign for party chairman and incumbent President Museveni.

NRM National Youth council chairperson Jacob Eyeru said the initiative named Yellow Youth Movement (YYM) is aimed at revitalizing the life and the role of youth in the NRM party ahead of the next polls.

Eyeru noted that the youth mobilization will focus on four areas that include promoting quality and compulsory free education for all the children of Uganda, ensuring health care for all Ugandans and promoting mass vocational skilling of youths.

“We believe these issues, with the four sectors of wealth creation and job creation that our chairman emphasises, are the root to a sustainable development for the youth of Uganda,” Eyeru said while launching the YYM at the NRM secretariat in Kampala on Saturday.

He added; “As YYM initiative, we shall mobilize all the youth from all the corners of Uganda, for people to join the NRM party for steady progress.”

Eyeru observed that YYM shall carry out other activities with guidance from the secretariat, warning youth from getting involved in anything that is not for NRM party unless sanctioned by President Museveni.

“There are opposition political parties in their many groups, you hear Katonga group, Najjanankumbi group, you hear others, I hear NUP, those are fighting us, but they don’t not have the necessary grassroots and leadership expertise like the old man with the hat,” he observed.

From Last year, many initiatives have come up to support the candidature of the veteran president in 2026, including the one under the Office of the National Chairman (ONC) headed by Hajjat Hadijah Namyalo.

However, justice minister Norbert Mao early this week encouraged the Ugandan leader to to hand over power peacefully.