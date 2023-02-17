NSSF bosses admit faults, vow to shed off old skin

The National Social Security Fund (NSSF) has said they will now focus on addressing the issues that have been highlighted by the just concluded parliamentary probe. The acting NSSF Managing Director, Mr Patrick Ayota, yesterday said while a lot of effort has previously been focused on growing the Fund, they will now work to shed the dirt revealed.

“The recent events have clearly demonstrated that there are areas that require such focus or better clarity,” he said in a statement. A two-week parliamentary probe into NSSF brought to the fore several issues at the Fund, including corruption and mismanagement, nepotism, power fights and political influence peddling as well as questionable handling of cash. “We are committed to getting better. We are committed to continuous improvement,” Mr Ayota.

Ms Barbra Arimi, the head of marketing and communications at the Shs17 trillion Fund, said their operations are changing for the better.

“It is not business as usual and we are doing our best to ensure we continue our membership. All services are available, while attending to the issues and investigations,” she said.

Ms Arimi said some areas they will come out to elaborately clarify on include the Uganda Clays load, Pension Towers, and the smart card deal.

“We have given responses during the probe but some were not picked up. We will clarify on all those matters,” she said, reiterating that the Fund needs to engage with the savers directly.