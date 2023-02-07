NSSF whistleblower says wrong elements targeting him

Mr Job Richard Matua, who has detailed a list of alleged illegalities at the National Social Security Fund (NSSF), has claimed that some aggrieved parties may be after his life.

This follows his appearance before Parliament’s select committee that is currently investigating the NSSF saga.

“Somebody is alerting me that wrong elements I unpacked in the probe are very unhappy with me and that person (the source) informed me that those people will have me,” Mr Matua told Monitor on phone yesterday.

Earlier yesterday, Mr Matua posted on his Twitter account (which he confirmed was his) an excerpt from a WhatsApp message, which partly bore a writing of, “eliminating him,” and that, “these robberies are part of statecraft, you better have plan B, those guys are so lethal and trigger happy.”

Police spokesperson Fred Enanga said they have not received any complaint from Mr Matua on the matter.

“We take all threats to life as a priority. We, however, have no complaint registered at any of our police stations. It’s advisable that the alleged victim reports his case and also records a statement with the police, to help us establish leads,” Mr Enanga said.

While appearing before Parliament’s select committee last week, Mr Matua claimed that Dr Sam Lyomoki, the secretary general of the Central Organisation of Free Trade Unions (Coftu), had illegally nominated himself and his [friend] to represent workers on the NSSF board.

He also accused Mr Richard Byarugaba, the former NSSF managing director, of mismanaging the savers’ money and recommended that he should not be allowed back in office.

He added that Mr Patrick Ayota, the acting managing director of the Fund, like Mr Byarugaba, should both retire since they are past the retirement age of 60 and should give an opportunity to other deserving Ugandans.