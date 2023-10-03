Ntare School suspends all senior six students

The management of Ntare School in Mbarara City in western Uganda Tuesday suspended all senior six students for allegedly vandalizing security cameras in the school.

In a circular dated October 3, 2023 addressed to all parents of the students and signed by the head teacher Mr Saul Rwampororo, the school’s board of governors will sit to decide the way forward following the indefinite suspension.

“The school management has today, October 3, decided to indefinitely suspend the entire senior six because last night they exhibited a high degree of indiscipline –they deliberately destroyed school property including the recently installed CCTV cameras around the school,” the circular issued Tuesday morning reads in part.

It adds,"The board of governors will subsequently sit to assess the damage and chat the way forward”.

The suspension is likely to disorganise the national exams starts on November 10, 2023.

When this publication visited the school, the administrators were tight-lipped about what could have prompted the students to vandalized property.

The students who were already outside the school premises were also very hostile to the media, threatening to break their gadgets if they dared took photos or any recordings in their presence.

The Rwizi region police spokesperson, Mr Samson Kasasira said police were called in to eject the students fom the school premises and “restore sanity.”