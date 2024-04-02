Ntungamo mourns former businessman, District Service Comission Chair Maguzi

Several Ntungamo District leaders, politicians and locals are mourning the death of the former Ntungamo District Service Commission chairperson, Mr Grace Patrick Maguzi.

Mr Maguzi succumbed to kidney infection at Mbarara Regional referral hospital on Friday March 29 and was laid to rest at his ancestral home Kucuragyenyi village, Nkongoro parish in Nyabihoko sub county Ntungamo district on April 1.

“It is hard to get people who are like Maguzi. He worked so hard, aided a lot of people to prosper and when he was given a chance at the service commission people got jobs. He never lived his own life because his was full of others. I learnt a lot from him as a businessman and politician and I believe his legacy shall transcend him.” Mr Micheal Timuzigu Kamugisha, the Kajara county MP told mourners at his burial on April 1.

Mr Maguzi served as the Ntungamo District Service Commission chairperson between 2003 and 2009. He had prior served at Bank of Uganda as business manager and Uganda Commercial bank as Kampala branch manager.

He resigned from government jobs to do his own businesses starting several sugar factories, coffee processing and value addition factories in the 1980s before his business empire worth over $1Bn collapsed over bank loans and government taxes in the early 1990s. He was declared bankrupt before courts of law.

“He was a selfless and loving man to his wife and children, he was the light not the darkness. He worked and made others work. Even when he was at his weakest, he picked courage to work more. His life is worth emulating,” South Ankole Diocese Bishop Rt Rev Nathan Ahimbisibwe said.

He was the brother to former President Milton Obote’s First wife Ms Zeridah Muranga. His burial was attend by several dignitaries including military generals, church leaders, technocrats, business people among others who braved the rains to see off the fallen hero.

His son, Dr Moses Fisha Muhumuza, described the late father as a great fighter who provided all he had for the family and friends, his wealth benefited everyone until he retired to work for himself when he became bankrupt.

With diabetes, Hypertension and other infections developed in 2011, Mr Maguzi also developed Kidney disease that required him to have dialysis twice a week from 2022.