Ntungamo uses PDM cash to rehabilitate neglected roads

Ntungamo District is using money from the Parish development Model (PDM) under the 7th Pillar of infrastructure development to rehabilitate neglected road networks especially those with bridges that were washed away by landslides .

The district received Shs1 billion as infrastructure development contribution under the PDM programme.

Most of the roads being worked on were last graded over 10 years ago with some completely broken down after culvert bridges linking them collapsed.

The Ntungamo District Chairperson, Mr Samuel Mucunguzi notes that the roads being worked on are key roads that link people to the inter and intra district markets that. He said prioritisation of the road construction would boost economic production.

“Minus road networks there is no development. These roads are the ones connecting people to the markets. Imagine taking a bunch of matooke to the market through a bad road. It affects the cost of transport, the cost of maintaining vehicles and then the prices of production but the market price remains what it is. We must aid people who produce reach the market,” Mr Mucunguzi said while launching works on the Keitanturegye- Kizara Nyakyera road on September 4.

Six roads of 87.7Km have been earmarked for grading using the funds with works already underway.

The roads include; Rwamabondo- Kabukyera (4.4km) for Shs68 million, Nyakagando- Kyakwambara (9.9km) for Shs83 million, Katinda- Nombe- Rwembogo- Nkongoro (14.1km) for Shs136 million, Keitanturegye- Kizara- Nyakyera (13.6km) for Shs130 million, Nyakisa- Zaituni- Kabumba (11.6km) for Shs110 million, Omukatogo- Kiziba- Ngomba (12.8km) for Shs140 million.

The Nyakisa- Zaituni road has not been used since 2014 when the culvert bridge was washed away by flash slides. It connects Sub-counties of Nyabihoko and Nyabushenyi in Kajara County. The works on the road shall include reconstruction of the bridge, grading and expansion.

The Nyabushenyi Sub-county Chairperson, Mr Joram Bashaija said rehabilitating the road shall boost trade and transport in the area.

Mr Mucunguzi however said Shs1 billion it too little since the district manages over 1,300km road network and the untimely release of the traditional district road fund has delayed and reduced over time.

“We have the other road fund, but only received Shs10 million [for the first quarter of the financial year 2023/2024] out of the budgeted Shs700 million. We are still waiting for the ministry to release the money under Uganda road fund that is when we shall grade these other roads. They are also in a poor state,” he told Monitor on Monday.

The Ntungamo District Engineer, Mr Charles Kusemererwa said the roads shall be graded and bad spots murramed. He however noted that limited funds for periodic maintenance of such roads make them wear out easily hence the high costs of rehabilitation.

With the Parish Development model, government aims to lift the over 40% of Ugandans in abject poverty doing peasant farming to commercial Agriculture.