NUP unveils flagbearer for Oyam North seat 

The Uganda's main opposition political party, the National Unity Platform (NUP) is hopeful of winning the Oyam North by-election slated for July 6.

The seat fell vacant on May 2, 2023 after the death of former MP Col (Rtd) Charles Okello Engola, who was shot dead on by his bodyguard Pte Wilson Sabiiti as he was leaving his home in Kyanja, Kampala. Sabiiti then committed suicide by turning the killer gun on himself.

Mr Okello Engola was also the State Minister for Labour, Employment and Industrial Relations.

Unveiling their candidate on Saturday at the party office premises at Junior Quarters in Lira City on Saturday; Mr Lewis David Rubongoya, the NUP Secretary General, said there were three people who showed interest to be the party's flag bearers but after vetting them, the party's electoral body chose Mr Daniel Okello as the most suitable candidate.

Mr Okello who stood on the NUP ticket and won in the last local council election is the LC5 councillor for Oyam Town Council.

The two other people who had also showed interest are Mr Samuel Odong, the councillor of Nama sub-county in Mukono District but hails from Iceme sub-county in Oyam District and Mr Joe Nam, a veteran journalist who contested as an Independent candidate for Oyam North Parliamentary seat in the last election.

But when the Deputy President of NUP for Northern Uganda, Dr Lina Zedriga Waru unveiled Mr Daniel Okello as the flag bearer for Oyam North by-election, the duo welcomed the party decision and promised to rally their support behind him.

Mr Okello after being offered the party flag, pledged to address the gaps in the health, education and socioeconomic sectors.

Mr Rubongoya, urged the NUP candidate in the much anticipated hotly contest election that will as well have the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM) and the Uganda People's Congress (UPC) to be strong hearted because there will be a lot of intimidation.

"So stand firm for your people. You must exhibit a lot of courage, a lot of resilience to guard the voters of Oyam North. The people of Oyam expects you to stand firm and resist any form of intimidations. The regime I know will come throwing money at you to get out of the race," Mr Rubongoya told Mr Okello.

The nominations for Oyam North by-election is slated for June 19 to 20.

Dr Lina Zedriga, said they have full confidence in their candidate that he will lead the party to victory.

She asked Mr Okello to trust in the Lord because there will be several attempts to stop him from the race by the military brutality but he should understand that what he has entered into is a matter of life and death.

"Let me assure you that you should stand firm because we shall be in front of you, besides you and behind you to give you all the needed support," Dr Zedriga said.

UPC has fronted Dr Eunice Apio who contested in the last election for Oyam North and came second with over 18, 000 votes against the deceased Okello Engola who had won with over 22, 000 votes.

The NRM Electoral Commission is unveiling the roadmap for its primaries next week to choose its flagbearer. The candidates include; Mr Samuel Junior Okello Engola, the son of the deceased Okello Ebgola, Mr Julius Peter Moto and Uganda's former Ambassador to UK and South Africa, Queen Dorothy Amolo.

