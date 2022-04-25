NUP vets 8 candidates for Omoro MP seat

The Opposition National Unity Platform (NUP) party is vetting eight people to carry the party’s flag in the forthcoming Omoro County by-elections.

The seat fell vacant on March 20 following the death of former Speaker of Parliament Jacob Oulanyah in Seattle, USA. Oulanyah was the Omoro County MP from 2001 to 2005 and then from 2011 until his death.

On Monday, the NUP deputy spokesman for northern Uganda, Mr Caesar Lubangakene, said they are yet to choose a suitable candidate.

“The party’s electoral commission has successfully evaluated and met with all the 8 candidates who expressed interest in vying for the seat on the NUP party ticket,” Mr Lubangakene said, adding that they expect to unveil their candidate today.

The vetted individuals include Charles Ochora (a businessman), Simon Toolit (a businessman and former MP for Omoro) and Mr Okoth Abok Secondo. Others include Brian Odwar (an educationist), Flavia Apiyo (lawyer), Oscar Kiiza (lawyer), Denis Oluba, and Isaac Ojok.

The NUP candidate will bring to eight the total number of people who showed interest in the seat, including NRM’s Andrew Ojok, the son of late Jacob Oulanyah.

Last week, the National Resistance Movement party declared Mr Ojok as the party’s sole candidate.

Mr Andrew Ojok, one of the deceased former Speaker Jacob Oulanyah’s sons

This was after the NRM aspirants upon meeting President Museveni in his capacity as party chairperson, agreed to step down for Mr Ojok in a bid to continue with the legacy of Oulanyah to 2026.

The Electoral Commission has since set May 26, as the date for the by-election.

Whereas the Forum for Democratic Change (FDC) party has zeroed on Mr Denis Dick Owani, an accountant, as its flag bearer, his running-mate, Mr Terrence Odonga, has reportedly declared interest to run as an Independent.